Pashinyan: Yerevan’s ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC is not directed against Russia

Yerevan’s possible ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is related to the situation on the border with Azerbaijan and is not directed against Russia. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated this, writes TASS.

According to him, the process of ratification of the document began in December 2022. “It is not connected at all with Armenian-Russian relations, but with the situation of border tension,” Pashinyan noted.

The Prime Minister of the Republic emphasized that the situation on the border continues to remain tense. “Azerbaijan is amassing forces near our border, near Nagorno-Karabakh,” he clarified.

In early September, it became known that the Armenian government had sent to the National Assembly a bill to ratify the Rome Statute of the ICC, which would oblige the republic to extradite war crime suspects at the request of the Hague.

In turn, Moscow reacted extremely negatively to Yerevan’s initiative due to the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.