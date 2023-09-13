Politico: Nikol Pashinyan does not trust Russia as a guarantor of Armenia’s security

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed doubt that Russia is capable of fulfilling the role of a guarantor of security in the region, despite the risk of resuming open conflict with Azerbaijan. About it stated Prime Minister of the Republic Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with Politico.

“Our strategy should be to try in this situation to reduce our dependence on others as much as possible,” the prime minister said. He stressed that the country should not find itself “at the center of clashes between West and East, North and South.”

At the same time, Pashinyan expressed gratitude to the European Union and the United States, which support the country on the path of democratic reforms, clarifying that he could not call the assistance provided sufficient.

Earlier, joint exercises with US peacekeepers Eagle Partner 2023 began in Armenia. At these exercises, the Armenian army should exchange experience in the field of command and control and tactical communications, as well as increase readiness for assessment under NATO’s Operational Capabilities Concept.