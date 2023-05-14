Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the military-political situation in the South Caucasus with European Council President Charles Michel. This was announced on Saturday, May 13, by the press service of the Armenian government.

The meeting took place in Brussels. In addition to discussing the military-political situation, Pashinyan and Michel exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in the region. In particular, they discussed the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, as well as a number of other issues.

“Pashinyan and Michel also touched upon the trilateral meeting scheduled for May 14 with the President of Azerbaijan. The importance of holding a five-sided meeting in Chisinau on June 1 as part of the summit of the European Political Community with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was announced,” the Armenian government said.

Earlier, on May 12, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that one soldier was killed and two more were injured after shelling positions from Azerbaijan.

On the same day, it was reported that the Armed Forces (AF) of Azerbaijan used a drone near the village of Sotk.

On the eve of the department also reported on the shelling from Azerbaijan from artillery and mortars in the direction of Sotk on Armenian positions. As a result, two Armenian soldiers were injured.

On May 8, it became known that the European Union (EU) will organize talks between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on May 14 in Brussels. The talks between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan will be held as part of efforts to promote stability in the South Caucasus and normalize relations between the countries.

Meanwhile, on May 11, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Russia expects a restrained approach from Armenia and Azerbaijan against the backdrop of a new escalation of the conflict. He urged not to take actions that could lead to an increase in tension.

Prior to this, on May 2, Peskov said that the Kremlin welcomes any assistance in resolving tensions between Yerevan and Baku on the basis of bilateral documents that were signed in the fall of 2020 with the participation of Russia.

Prior to this, on April 23, Baku unilaterally blocked traffic along the Lachin corridor. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the command of Russian peacekeepers is negotiating with Azerbaijan because of the situation with the checkpoint.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated against the backdrop of contesting the ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh, which in 1988 announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the military conflict of 1992-1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh.

In the fall of 2022, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border worsened. Yerevan and Baku accused each other of the escalation, and also reported deaths on each side.