Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the delegation headed by him were unable to fly out of Kazan, where they participated in a meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This was reported by “Sputnik Armenia” with reference to the press service of the government.

“Pashinyan and the delegation headed by him cannot fly from Kazan to Yerevan due to a technical malfunction detected in the plane ․ The information of “Sputnik Armenia” was confirmed by the press service of the Armenian government, ”the statement reads.

Currently, work is underway to eliminate the malfunction. It was decided to return to Yerevan from Kazan by another plane. “The delegation led by Pashinyan is returning from Kazan to Armenia by another plane,” the press service of the government noted.

Earlier, Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of non-fulfillment of obligations assumed after the end of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and reluctance to return Armenian prisoners.

On November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia signed a trilateral statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The parties remained in their positions, agreed to exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead, Baku occupied three disputed areas, and Russian peacekeepers were sent to the region. Azerbaijan regarded the results of the war as a victory.