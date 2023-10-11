Pashinyan: concerns about the closure of the Russian market are inappropriate for Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that concerns about the closure of the Russian market for Armenian producers are misplaced. His words lead RIA News.

“We are members of the EAEU, and our economic relations are regulated,” the prime minister emphasized.

According to Pashinyan, over the past 20-30 years, many problems have arisen with the import of products from Armenia to Russia. The politician added that the problems with the import of goods have now been resolved.

Earlier it became known that Russia’s trade turnover with Armenia in January-May 2023 almost doubled – by 86 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

On October 7, Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation and discussed the situation after the Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh.