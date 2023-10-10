Pashinyan: we have not annulled anything in our relations with Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan has not changed anything in relations with Moscow. His words lead RIA News.

“In our relations with Russia, we did not cancel anything, we did not withdraw from anything… We are not changing anything, we did not refuse to fulfill our obligations,” the politician emphasized.

In addition, Pashinyan noted that the Armenian authorities are not changing the foreign policy vector and are building their relations with the European Union on the basis of an agreement signed before 2018.

On October 7, Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation and discussed the situation after the Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh.