Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the international community to recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. He stated this in an interview with Euronews TV channel, reports TASS…

“The international community must show determination and recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Pashinyan said. According to him, this is necessary in order to stop the humanitarian catastrophe and prevent further escalation of the conflict in the region.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), over which Baku and Yerevan have been waging a territorial dispute for 30 years, escalated on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and NKR, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.