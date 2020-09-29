Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on the air of the 60 Minutes program on the Russia 1 TV channel, called the clashes that have taken place in Nagorno-Karabakh since September 27 a war. Live recording is available on Youtube…

When the host asked how correct it is to use the word “war” in relation to current events, Pashinyan replied: “This, of course, is the correct wording, because there is a war going on.”

“There is a lot of destruction, casualties, a huge number of servicemen are involved,” the Armenian leader added.

Pashinyan also said that the Azerbaijani Air Force bombed settlements in Armenia for three days. At the moment there is a threat to the existence of the Armenian people, the Prime Minister believes.

On September 27, fighting began in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenians fired at Azerbaijani positions and settlements and launched a counteroffensive. Armenia claims that Azerbaijan attacked the unrecognized republic. The territorial dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh has been going on for 30 years.