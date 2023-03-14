Armenia lost the war in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 due to the actions of saboteurs in the army. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on March 14 during a press conference, the agency reports. Armenpress.

“We lost the war because there was a fifth column in our army,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the details of this will become known to the public in the near future.

Earlier, on March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Pashinyan, they discussed the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh. The parties considered all aspects of the implementation of the agreements between the Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan concluded in 2020-2022, including ensuring security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, restoring economic and transport ties and preparing a peace treaty between the countries.

Prior to that, on March 6, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called for restraint on the part of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. She recommended taking steps to de-escalate the situation.

On December 29, 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the work of Russian peacekeepers on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh deserves the highest appreciation, since thanks to them security is maintained in the region.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated against the backdrop of contesting the ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh, which in 1988 announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the military conflict of 1992-1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh. In September 2020, Baku took control of a number of settlements during military operations. In November of the same year, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the participation of the Russian Federation, signed an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.