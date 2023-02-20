Pashinyan: the activity of the world community can curb the aggressiveness of Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan admitted that the activity of the world community could “curb the aggressiveness” of Azerbaijan and contribute to the opening of the Lachin corridor, which links the republic and Nagorno-Karabakh. His words convey TASS.

“Only the unrelenting activity of the international community can curb the aggressiveness and provocative actions of Azerbaijan in order to fully fulfill the obligations assumed by the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 and unblock the Lachin corridor,” Pashinyan said. The Prime Minister stressed that Yerevan continues to draw the attention of the international community to the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier, Pashinyan touched upon the situation in Karabakh during a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Also at the end of January, the Armenian prime minister and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed closing the Lachin corridor. In particular, the activities of the Russian peacekeeping mission in the region were mentioned.

On December 12, 2022, Azerbaijani environmental activists blocked the Lachin corridor linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. They demanded to stop the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits of the unrecognized republic. According to the Armenian authorities, Baku is trying to achieve an “exodus of Armenians” from Nagorno-Karabakh.