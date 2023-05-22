To achieve peace, Yerevan and Baku must mirror their troops away from the border. This was announced on Monday, May 22, by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“The mirror withdrawal of troops from the border, in our opinion, will serve to ensure stability. The mirror withdrawal of the troops of Armenia and Azerbaijan should be carried out in accordance with the maps approved in 1975 by the General Staff of the USSR,” Pashinyan said at a press conference.

In addition, he expressed hope that a peace agreement with Azerbaijan would be signed as soon as possible. At the same time, he stated that the statements of Western countries cannot significantly affect the relations between Armenia and Russia.

Shortly before that, at a government meeting on May 18, the Armenian Prime Minister stated that an important step towards establishing peace between the countries was the recognition by Armenia and Azerbaijan of each other’s territorial integrity. He recalled that on May 14, during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, Baku recognized the territory of Armenia in 29.8 thousand square meters. m, and Yerevan recognized the territory of Azerbaijan in 86.6 thousand square meters. m.

He called this step important for establishing stability in the region and for finalizing the text of the peace agreement and the delimitation of the border.

Pashinyan then also added that Yerevan accepted Moscow’s offer to hold a trilateral meeting on May 25 through the mediation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the same month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side welcomes any assistance in resolving tensions between Yerevan and Baku on the basis of bilateral documents that were signed in the fall of 2020 with the participation of Russia.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated against the backdrop of contesting the ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh, which in 1988 announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the military conflict of 1992-1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh.

In September 2020, Baku took control of a number of settlements during military operations. In November of the same year, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the participation of Moscow, signed an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

A new round of escalation took place in the fall of 2022. Since then, Yerevan and Baku have periodically accused each other of border violations.