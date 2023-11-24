Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that the CSTO’s actions do not correspond to the interests of Armenia

The actions of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) do not correspond to the interests of Armenia. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic Nikol Pashinyan, reports “Sputnik Armenia”.

He emphasized that Yerevan openly raises this problem, publicly conveying its position. “We will take the last opportunity to convey our position to the CSTO. We cannot make a mistake here,” the prime minister said.

Pashinyan also spoke about the criteria for making a decision on Armenia’s possible withdrawal from the CSTO. According to him, state interests act as it.

Before this, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan stated that the country does not plan to leave the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union.