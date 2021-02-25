Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during a rally of his supporters on Thursday, February 25, announced that he had offered the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to voluntarily resign.

“I spoke with the President of Armenia today. If he does not sign my proposal to dismiss Gasparyan, then what, he joins the coup? Let Onik Gasparyan write a statement himself and leave, there is no need to lead to shocks. I will not allow him to lead the army against the people, “an Izvestia correspondent reports.

Addressing the military, the head of the Armenian government called on all soldiers and officers to protect the borders and territorial integrity of the country. According to Pashinyan, the people will not allow a military coup in Armenia.

Earlier on Thursday, Pashinyan dismissed Gasparyan, who, along with 40 high-ranking officers, demanded his resignation. The prime minister called it an attempted military coup.

On the same day, the Izvestia correspondent reported that the Armenian opposition decided to remain on Freedom Square in the center of Yerevan until Pashinyan resigns. At present, actions of Pashinyan’s supporters and opponents are taking place in Yerevan.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian called on all political forces and authorities to act strictly within the framework of the Constitution. He noted that he is looking for ways to peacefully resolve the situation.

On February 23, 57 people were detained in Yerevan near a complex of government buildings at a protest demanding Pashinyan’s resignation. On the same day, thousands of supporters of the movement blocked the building of the Armenian police. They demanded a meeting with the head of the department and an answer for the atrocities committed by the police.

The opposition accuses Pashinyan of Armenia’s “surrender” after the signing of an agreement to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. At that moment, protests continued in the country. The document, which was signed by Yerevan and Baku with the mediation of Moscow, provides for a ceasefire in Karabakh, an exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer of a number of regions of the region by Armenia to Azerbaijan and the return of refugees to Karabakh.

The head of the Armenian government considers the agreement the only way to end the bloodshed. In December last year, he announced his readiness to leave office if the main opposition forces signed a memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections, until which he would retain his acting status. heads of the Cabinet. The opposition rejected this initiative.