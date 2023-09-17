Pashinyan: a peace agreement with Azerbaijan will not be signed at the meeting in Granada

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assessed the possibility of quickly signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan at a five-party meeting in Granada, Spain in October. About this on Sunday, September 17, reports “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, the head of Armenia noted that his country would like to sign an agreement before the end of the year or at the beginning of the next, but, answering a question from journalists about the possibility of reaching an agreement in Granada, he noted that such a thing is impossible. “We hope that intensive negotiations will continue and we will reach a solution to the problem,” Pashinyan noted.

The meeting in Granada will take place on October 5. In addition to the Prime Minister of Armenia, the head of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the head of the European Council Charles Michel will take part in it.

Earlier on September 17, Pashinyan said that Armenia does not intend to change its foreign policy vector and said that the authorities will respect the state interests of the republic.