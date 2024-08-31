Pashinyan: Armenia will not withdraw signature from trilateral statement

Armenia will not withdraw its signature from the trilateral statement with Azerbaijan and Russia of November 9, 2020. The likelihood of such a step was assessed at a press conference by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his words are quoted by TASS.

Pashinyan noted that he sees no reason why Armenia should withdraw its signature, and also stressed that the country is not giving up on anything. At the same time, the prime minister pointed to “the other party or parties” that have refused their obligations.

Earlier, Pashinyan announced his readiness to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the border of the two countries for talks. He added that his country did not refuse talks in London, but proposed a meeting in a bilateral format.