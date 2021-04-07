Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assessed the results of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the head of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers, the negotiations were effective. The video of the meeting is posted in Facebook politics.

“I can say that I am very pleased with the results of the meeting. Of course, very open relations have been established with the President of Russia, especially relations in recent months have become very direct in character, ”Pashinyan said, adding that he discussed with Putin all the issues and details of the stated agenda.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that no documents were signed following the meeting, but he discussed with the Russian leader a number of agreements and their implementation. Pashinyan recalled that the agreements in the security sphere relate to the joint grouping of Russian and Armenian troops, as well as a single regional air defense system.

The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan took place in the Kremlin on April 7. According to the announced agenda, the parties discussed the implementation of the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, the restoration of economic and transport links in the South Caucasus and the Russian-Armenian strategic partnership.

Earlier it was reported that Pashinyan invited Putin to consider the possibility of building a new nuclear power plant (NPP) in the republic. Currently, there is only one nuclear power plant in the country.