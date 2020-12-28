Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview national public television expressed confidence that in case of encroachment on the Syunik region by Azerbaijan, Russia will intervene in the situation.

“As a result of actions (on the border. – Ed.), The war in Syunik was suppressed. Not only today, but in general, since now we are located in such a way that in case of an encroachment against Syunik, not only the armed forces of Armenia, but also Russia will intervene. This is done only for this, ”he said.

According to Pashinyan, the most important issue at present is the issue of security.

Earlier, on December 27, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that the maintenance of friendly relations by Russian leader Vladimir Putin with Armenia and Azerbaijan helped to reach peace agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nikol Pashinyan, together with Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, signed an agreement on November 9 to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 10. The document also provides for the introduction of Russian peacekeepers into the region, the exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer of a number of regions of the region by Armenia to Azerbaijan and the return of refugees to Karabakh.