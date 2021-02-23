Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the inoperability of the Iskander Russian operational-tactical missile systems (OTRK). He spoke about this on Tuesday, February 23, in an interview with 1in.am.

This is how Pashinyan responded to former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who stated that he would have used Iskander on the fourth day of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Sargsyan also asked why these complexes did not affect the oil and gas facilities of Azerbaijan.

In turn, the Prime Minister said that the Russian missiles are “not usable” and do not fully explode. “Let (Sargsyan – approx. “Lenta.ru”) will ask the question why the Iskander missile did not explode? Or why did it explode by 10 percent, for example? ” – said Pashinyan.

In January, Izvestia, citing sources in the Russian Ministry of Defense, reported that Iskander-M reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), in particular, the Forpost, would be used to target Iskander-M operational tactical complexes.

In December 2020, the United States considered the Russian Iskander “obsolete”. The American magazine The National Interest wrote that the Iskander-M Russian operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) could become obsolete. The publication suggested that the complex could still find foreign buyers, among the candidates for which they named Syria, Iran and the UAE.