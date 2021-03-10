Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that since Wednesday Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan is considered dismissed. It is reported by RIA News…

The political crisis in Armenia, which began after the lost war in Nagorno-Karabakh, escalated on February 25. The General Staff published a demand to dismiss Pashinyan. In turn, the Prime Minister demanded the resignation of Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan, however, Armenian President Armen Sargsyan refused to sign the corresponding decree and called on the conflicting parties to dialogue.

Pashinyan stated that he intends to achieve his goal. The Armenian Security Council called on Sargsyan to fire Gasparyan.