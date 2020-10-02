All four unmanned aerial vehicles that appeared in the skies over Armenia have been destroyed, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on October 1 on his Facebook page.

Earlier on Thursday, the head of the Armenian government said that four “enemy drones” appeared over the Kotayk and Gegharkunik regions of the country. According to him, the air defense of Armenia destroyed three of them, work was underway to neutralize the latter.

“The fourth drone has been destroyed,” Pashinyan wrote.

In the process of detecting and eliminating Azerbaijani unmanned vehicles, the representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan appealed to the population of the country and urged not to panic over the noise of air defense missiles.

On the same day, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that the Azerbaijani armed forces struck several Armenian settlements, as a result of which one civilian died, two people were wounded.

On October 1, the Presidents of the Russian Federation, the United States and France Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement on Karabakh. It says that they strongly condemn the escalation of violence in the region, condole with the families of the victims and call for an immediate end to hostilities.

Prior to that, on September 29, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for an end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Another aggravation of the situation in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and death of the military and civilians.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. In the course of the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control over the region and seven adjacent regions.