Prime Minister Pashinyan: Armenia will not change its foreign policy vector

Armenia does not intend to change its foreign policy vector and the authorities will respect the state interests of the republic. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at a briefing, reports TASS.

According to him, Armenia has a transparent foreign policy and is always focused on its state interests.

Yerevan is doing everything possible to sign a peace agreement with Baku by the end of this year, Pashinyan said.

On September 16, it became known that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed holding a quadrilateral meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh. In addition to Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia will participate in the negotiations. However, Ankara has not yet received a response to the proposal from either side.