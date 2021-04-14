Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his readiness to resume constructive negotiations for the final end of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, reports TASS…

“We have the most constructive approach to this issue for the full resumption of the negotiation process and for a real, final solution to the issue,” Pashinyan said, speaking on April 14 in the parliament of the republic.

He expressed hope that the OSCE Minsk Group will contribute to this with its activity.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country has no plans for military operations on the border with Armenia. “There is no Armenian army, it is demoralized, our troops are five meters away. But we have no military plans, ”he said.

Aliyev expressed hope that over time the conflicts between Armenians and Azerbaijanis will end, and the two peoples “will have no problems living side by side.”