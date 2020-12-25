Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his readiness to resign “by the decision of the people.” He wrote about this in Facebook…

However, according to the head of state, the opposition also did not deserve the support of the people, despite the huge financial and media resources. And the only way to solve the political crisis in the country will be early parliamentary elections. “I am ready to continue the leadership of the Republic of Armenia in these difficult times in case the people’s confidence is restored,” he said.

Pashinyan proposed holding elections in 2021, but did not name the exact date and called on “all interested forces” to discuss the issue.

Protests in Armenia calling for Pashinyan to resign began after the signing of a peace agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh on the night of November 10. Thousands of protesters regularly gather outside the government building, blocking the roads to the government cortege and not allowing the prime minister to enter the cemetery.

The Armenians consider the conditions of the trilateral agreements between Yerevan, Baku and Moscow to end the fighting in Karabakh unfair, according to which Azerbaijan gained control over three regions of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) and retained its positions. The protesters are supported by prominent statesmen, including former heads of the special services.