Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced his readiness to finally resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in order to exclude the emergence of a new war in the long term. It is reported by Interfax…

According to him, the countries of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, France, USA) insist on the final settlement of territorial disputes, believing that the conflict may flare up again. “This is an extremely difficult matter. This requires political will, the ability to take blows, an open dialogue with the people is needed. And we will follow this path, ”Pashinyan said.

Related materials Revolution on pause Pashinyan escaped a military coup and is ready to fight for power in Armenia. Who can stop him?

On May 20, the head of the Cabinet said that from 500 to 600 Azerbaijani soldiers could remain on the territory of the Syunik region of Armenia. He called the situation on the border of the two countries tense and promised to take tactical measures to “limit the potential” of the enemy’s actions, but not provoke an armed conflict.

The fighting between Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic supported by Armenia began on September 27, 2020. Yerevan stated that terrorists from the Middle East, who arrived with the help of Turkey, are fighting on the side of Baku. Azerbaijan claimed that foreign mercenaries were helping the Armenian side.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. As a result of the war, Baku regained control of part of the territories lost in the early 1990s.