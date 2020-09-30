Armenia wants to build qualitatively new relations with Russia. Prime Minister of the republic Nikol Pashinyan said this on Wednesday, September 30, at a meeting with journalists in Yerevan.

“Nothing happened in the relations between Armenia and Russia (after the change of power in Armenia in 2018 – Ed.) And there are no nuances that would not have been present in our relations, for example, four or seven years ago. But relations between any countries are dynamic, ”he is quoted as saying Interfax.

In his words, the goal of Armenia in relations with Russia is “building relations of a new level and quality”.

“I am sure that we are following this path. Maybe this is not a very rosy path, but I do not think that the word “rosy” is very appropriate, especially in a geopolitical context, ”the prime minister added.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The leaders discussed the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. During the conversation, Putin expressed concern about the ongoing hostilities in the region.

Another aggravation of the situation in the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and death among the military and civilians.

According to the latest data, voiced by the representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan, since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict, 137 armored vehicles have been destroyed in Nagorno-Karabakh, 72 drones, seven helicopters and one aircraft of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were shot down.

It was noted in Baku that about 130 armored vehicles, more than 200 artillery, rocket launchers, mortars, and about 25 enemy air defense systems were destroyed during the fighting.

Relations between Yerevan and Baku remain tense over the issue of ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region, located in the eastern part of the Armenian Highlands, announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR in 1988. However, Baku considers the territory to be its own.