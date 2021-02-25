Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the statement of the General Staff an attempt at a military coup. This was reported by Telegram-channel “Sputnik Armenia”.

“I invite all our supporters to Republic Square right now. I will address the public on air in the near future, ”Pashinyan said.

Earlier, the Armenian Armed Forces demanded the resignation of Pashinyan and the country’s government. A special statement of the General Staff was signed by all the leadership, including Chief Onik Gasparyan, as well as the commanders of large military formations and the heads of all departments.

Protests demanding Pashinyan to leave his post have continued in Armenia since the end of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The opposition forces accuse the prime minister of betraying the national interests of the country; they have created a political movement “For the Salvation of the Motherland”, which included representatives of 17 parties and organizations. Pashinyan himself said that he was clean before the people.

On September 27, 2020, battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. The parties accused each other of provocation. The clashes continued until November 10, when Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, the Azerbaijani side regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.