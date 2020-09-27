Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan urged the international community to use all levers to “keep Turkey from interfering in the conflict” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Turkey’s aggressive behavior is a serious cause for concern. Such a position is fraught with disastrous consequences for the South Caucasus and adjacent regions “, – he said in an address to the nation.

Pashinyan stated that Azerbaijan has declared war on the entire Armenian people.

“This morning, Azerbaijan again undertook large-scale provocations. There are casualties and wounded, including among the civilian population. Using heavy weapons, the enemy attacks the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh. – Auth.) in all directions. The Defense Army is waging fierce battles, honorably fulfilling the task of protecting Artsakh “, – said the Prime Minister of Armenia, reports “Interfax“.

He added that the Armenian people are making every effort to protect the security of Karabakh.

“The enemy suffers significant losses in equipment and manpower. He must understand that the entire Armenian people stands in the defense of Artsakh “, – said Pashinyan.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the settlement of the conflict in Karabakh is a historical task for his country.

“I have said many times and I want to say today that we must resolve this issue so that the people of Azerbaijan are satisfied with it. We must restore historical justice. We must do this to restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan “– he said at a meeting of the Security Council.

As “FACTS” wrote, on September 27 between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the morning there was a military clash, during which there were killed.

