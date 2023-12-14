Armenia and Azerbaijan can sign a peace agreement in the near future if Baku confirms the principles already agreed upon between the leaders of both states. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at a meeting of landlocked countries, a recording of which was published by the agency NEWS.am December 14.

“If Azerbaijan does not abandon the agreed upon agreements and principles, then signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in the near future becomes very realistic,” he said.

In addition, Pashinyan recalled that Azerbaijan handed over 32 prisoners of war to Armenia on December 13. The Prime Minister commented on this and said that he would like to consider such an event a “zero point”, which would increase the likelihood of signing a peace treaty.

After a new round of aggravation of the conflict in 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced on September 19 the start of local anti-terrorist measures in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The next day, September 20, the parties agreed on a complete cessation of hostilities. At the end of September, the leader of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree according to which it will cease to exist on January 1. On October 5, Pashinyan signed a declaration with the European Union (EU) on the recognition of the borders of Azerbaijan, which includes Nagorno-Karabakh.

Later, at the end of November, Aliyev noted that there were no obstacles to concluding a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. According to him, Baku supports the peace agenda. At the same time, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that Baku expressed its readiness for direct negotiations with Yerevan on a bilateral basis for the speedy completion of work on a peace treaty.