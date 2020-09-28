Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan admitted that the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh could go beyond the region. He made the corresponding statement in his address to the nation, the translation of which was published Telegram-channel Life Shot.

Related materials Third Karabakh Azerbaijan launched an offensive against the Armenian military in Karabakh. Dozens of people died during the day of fighting

“It (war – Lenta.ru comment) can go beyond the region and acquire a much larger scale, threatening international security and stability,” Pashinyan said.

He also stated that the armed forces of Armenia are more than ever ready for hostilities, and the people are showing unity, like all difficult historical moments for them.

On Sunday, September 27, martial law was introduced in Armenia against the background of the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The country’s authorities announced the mobilization of officers, warrant officers and enlisted personnel in the reserve.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated on the morning of September 27. According to the Armenian side, Azerbaijan lost 200 soldiers, 30 tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as 20 drones.