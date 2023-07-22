Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan admitted the possibility of achieving a stable peace with Azerbaijan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan admitted the possibility of achieving a stable peace with Azerbaijan during a conversation with the agency AFP.
“It makes no sense to participate in negotiations and not believe, but this does not mean that the result is guaranteed, since it depends not only on Armenia, but also on the position of the President of Azerbaijan,” the prime minister said.
