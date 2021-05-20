Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated the need to discuss territorial problems with Azerbaijan, including the issue of enclaves. The recording of the prime minister’s speech to parliament was published in his Facebook-account.

Pashinyan noted that there are many different options for solving this problem, highlighting the issue of enclaves and Artsvashen. At the same time, he stressed that it is possible to leave the existing situation unchanged and fix it as a state border.

The politician also said that many Armenian villages are now under the control of Azerbaijan, and part of the territories that belonged to the Azerbaijan SSR are now controlled by Armenia. This issue can be resolved with the help of demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, he summed up.

Earlier, the head of the “Bright Armenia” opposition faction, Edmon Marukyan, at an extraordinary session of parliament called on Pashinyan to refrain from signing an agreement with Azerbaijan, the content of which is still unknown.

On May 20, Pashinyan announced that Armenia is going to sign a new document with Azerbaijan, which will be 100 percent in line with its national interests. “If Azerbaijan implements our agreements and fulfills the conditions we spoke about, then yes, I will sign the document,” the politician said, without disclosing the content of the agreement.

On May 19 it was reported that Pashinyan could agree on new principles of demarcation and territorial concessions in exchange for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia. This information was published by the former ambassador to the Vatican and the son-in-law of the ex-president of Armenia Mikael Minasyan. In confirmation, he posted a tripartite document, which, according to the diplomat, is at the stage of agreement.