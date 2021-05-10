The ruling faction of the Armenian parliament “My Step” re-nominated the candidacy of the acting Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Nikol Pashinyan for the post of Prime Minister of the country.

The head of the faction Lilit Makunts announced Pashinyan’s nomination during the meeting of the national assembly on Monday, May 10. At the same time, she noted that the faction will abstain from voting for the dissolution of parliament.

On April 25, Nikol Pashinyan resigned from the post of Prime Minister of Armenia to hold early parliamentary elections. The country’s government, following the prime minister, resigned.

On May 3, the Armenian parliament did not elect Nikol Pashinyan as the country’s prime minister, thereby starting the dissolution procedure.

According to Armenian legislation, early elections to the National Assembly are held no earlier than 30 days and no later than 45 days after the dissolution of the parliament. At the same time, the dissolution mechanism can be formally launched after resignation.

If the deputies fail to elect the prime minister twice within two weeks, the parliament will be dissolved.

Pashinyan announced his resignation in mid-April against the backdrop of numerous protests in the country. At the same time, it became known on March 24 that the Armenian parliament canceled the martial law imposed due to the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. This decision made it possible to hold early elections to the country’s parliament. They were scheduled for June 20th. Currently, Pashinyan is acting as Prime Minister of Armenia.