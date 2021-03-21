Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on March 20 that Yerevan had purchased Su-30SM fighters without ammunition from Russia.

The Armenian leader specified that the planes were delivered in May 2020.

“And yes, we did not have time to buy missiles before the war (in Nagorno-Karabakh – Ed.),” The Prime Minister said on his Facebook page.

At the same time, Russia fulfilled all its obligations “unambiguously and undoubtedly,” Pashinyan stressed during a meeting with residents of the Aragatsotn region.

The day before, during his trip to the Aragatsotn region of the republic, Pashinyan also said that the refusal of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, signed by the heads of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, would lead to disaster.

In addition, during the meeting, he also expressed the opinion that the opening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan will help to end hostile moods in the region.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh ended on November 10, 2020 after the signing of a trilateral agreement between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. The document was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan. The document also provides for the introduction of Russian peacekeepers into the region, the exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer of a number of regions of the region by Armenia to Azerbaijan and the return of refugees to Karabakh.