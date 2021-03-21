Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan acknowledged the purchase from Russia of a batch of Su-30SM fighters without missile weapons. He spoke about this during a meeting with residents of the Aragatsotn region, a video of which appeared in Facebook…

The prime minister blamed the responsibility for the insufficient equipment of the aircraft on his predecessors, who, according to him, practically did not purchase new weapons. “They tell us: why did you buy the plane? Yes, we bought a plane, it was delivered in May, and yes, we did not have time to buy missiles before the war, ”Pashinyan said.

He explained that the state would have had enough money and time to purchase ammunition if the previous government had started buying fighters in advance. “Why did the 26-year-old state not have fighter aircraft?” The prime minister added.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Russia of supplying the Armenian Armed Forces with MiG-29 and Su-30 aircraft. In his opinion, Yerevan could not have stood in Nagorno-Karabakh for a single day without Moscow’s help. “Both political, military and moral support comes from countries that must adhere to neutrality,” Aliyev said during the conflict.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, proclaimed independence from Azerbaijan, which was part of the USSR. War broke out. In 1994, Armenia, Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, mediated by Russia, concluded a truce, which was periodically violated.

On September 27, 2020, battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and NKR. They continued until November 10, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.