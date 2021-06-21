The outgoing Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinián, leader of the Civil Contract party, claimed his victory in the country’s early elections on Monday, having obtained 58.02 percent of the votes with 40 percent counted.

“Let us record that the people of Armenia have spoken and made a clear decision (…) I want to once again give words of gratitude and tribute to all the citizens of the country, who after going through difficult times, we find ourselves in the moment to restore public and national unity, “he declared at his party headquarters, according to the Armenpress agency.

In this sense, he has indicated that “in the coming days he will initiate political consultations with all the forces that participated in the elections” as well as he has claimed that “the page of electoral fraud” in the history of Armenia “is irreversibly closed. “The Government in Armenia will be formed only by the free will of the people,” he stressed.

After Pashinián’s message, the Armenian bloc opposition party has issued a statement in which it denounces fraud in the results. “The published results of the parliamentary elections are highly controversial and do not inspire confidence as well as in stark contrast to the various public demonstrations we have witnessed over the last eight months, with all the results of public opinion polls, including international and , finally, common sense “, has expressed.

To support his words, he has indicated that “the most serious reason for mistrust is the hundreds of alarms coming from different polling stations on election day, which testify to the systematic and planned falsification of electoral results.”

In this sense, it has reported that the Armenian bloc “is considering a deep, well-founded and immediate investigation” of the ‘alleged violations’ that occurred during the electoral process. “As long as the doubts have not been dispelled, the Armenian bloc will not accept the results of the elections,” it has settled.

The Armenian Central Electoral Commission has reported that the Civil Contract is followed by the Armenia bloc (18.75 percent), I Have the Honor (5.39 percent), Prosperous Armenia (4.59 percent), Republic Party (2 , 72 percent) and the rest of the candidacies have garnered less than 2 percent of the votes.

Turnout has reached 49.4 percent, above the 48.63 percent turnout in the previous elections, held in December 2018, according to data from the Central Electoral Commission.

Pashinián, was in charge of calling the elections in the framework of the serious political crisis unleashed in the country after the Armenian defeat in the conflict registered at the end of 2020 with Azerbaijan around the region.

Pashinián, who came to office in 2018 after the so-called ‘Velvet Revolution’, in which he led a wave of anti-government demonstrations, has come under great pressure following the Armenian military defeat, which has led the opposition to accuse him of “capitulating” to Baku.

The main criticisms revolve around the conditions of the ceasefire signed in November, mediated by Russia, which includes the handover to Azerbaijan of a series of Nagorno Karabakh territories – majority Armenian – controlled by Yerevan since 1994, including the Shusha city, the second most important city in the region, self-proclaimed independent but under Armenian aegis.