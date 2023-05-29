Since its appearance on the screens, Pashi Pashi has not gone unnoticed by viewers. Some of them already knew her from her work in soccer tournaments in various districts that made her the ‘Queen of the pichangas’, since it is the image of brands and in some cases encourages. The Venezuelan model She has gained great popularity due to her beauty, charisma and likeability, aspects that she shows every Saturday on the humorous program “JB en ATV”.

Likewise, she has been making a name for herself in the modeling world, where she is known as the ‘headline’ and is quite in demand as a hostess for various events and brands.

Which is his real name?

With 143,000 followers in TikTok and 52,300 in his account instagram, is one of the most popular women of the moment in our country. However, few know that Pashi-Pashi responds to name mayulis del valleand is a native of the town of Barinas. Upon arrival in our country, it was not easy, since he had to sell chocolates, Martians, tizana, empanadas, among other products, to get ahead.

The artist has had a frank rise in her career. After positioning herself in sports championships and events, she made a leap to television, in which she was invited to various programs such as “On everyone’s lips“, “The blowout” and “JB on ATVs“. The popularity obtained in the program of Jorge Benavides It has opened opportunities for it, such as the use of its digital platforms to work with various brands for advertising purposes.

What did Pashi Pashi study?

In addition, mayulis del valle He has three professional careers. She has a degree in Physical Education, an average technician in Civil Construction and Business Administration.

How tall are you?

As revealed in an interview with Trome, Pashi-Pashi He is 1.75 m tall.

How did you get into television?

“Everything comes from soccer, I became known for soccer, I went to television channels. Tula (Rodríguez) baptized me as ‘The queen of pichangas’. I was on the Andrés Hurtado program, as a special guest. Where Jorge Benavides was a guest. Then we made a contract with them, that day my blood pressure dropped, I couldn’t believe it, it gave me chills, ”she said in an interview with Trome.

