Margorie Machadopopularly known as ‘Pashi-Pashi‘, has been causing a stir after joining the ranks of “JB en ATV”. Now, the new bet of Jorge Benavides has been encouraged to reveal in conversation with a local newspaper little-known aspects of his personal life. For example, she said that she has a degree in Physical Education, Business Administration and Civil Engineering. In addition, she explained the reasons that led her to leave her native country, Venezuela.

What did Pashi Pashi study?

The Venezuelan artist commented that she has a degree in up to three careers and practiced them for a long time. “Thank God, with my effort and my work, I have three careers. I practiced them in Venezuela. I have a degree in Physical Education, an average technician in Civil Construction and Business Administration. I worked as a donkey. And of all my brothers I was the only one I exercised”, highlighted the Venezuelan.

Pashi Pashi: how was the indecent proposal you received?

Pashi Pashi is happy to have a large number of fans and now, with her participation in “JB on ATV”, she hopes to earn a place and be respected by all the public. However, she did not imagine ever receiving an indecent proposal from one of her fans.

“There was one who asked me to give him a son in order to give me $50,000. He wanted a child with me. I told him he was crazy. He was a person who has money. He is a mining engineer. I told him no, ”he said at the beginning.

“He told me that we made a contract. as i was Venezuelan, pretty, big, voluptuous, he was short, short (…). It is an amount that I did not accept because he would not lend me for that, ”he added.

What difficult time did you go through when your daughter was born?

The Venezuelan model Pashi Pashi revealed a traumatic episode in her life when in reality it must have been one of the most pleasant. It turns out that the day she gave birth to her first daughter, her partner and father of her youngest passed away.

The new figure of “JB en ATV” is known by ‘Pashi Pashi’, however, his real name is Mayulis del Valle.

“I was giving birth and he lived in the province. I lived in Barina and he worked in Valencia and other provinces. He was a machine operator and he traveled on weekends. She was his first daughter. He worked 24/7. I had 3 days in a row working. I gave birth on a Sunday night. In itself, when they gave him the news, he stopped what he was doing to return. And the traffic accident happened. he told Trome.

How was your childhood?

The popular Pashi Pashi also mentioned that she had a precarious childhood having five siblings and seeing how her father abandoned them. “I started working at the age of 12. I helped my mom sell empanadas, sell sweets. She went to school and I only went with a round trip ticket. She was all day without eating. She came home and my mom had food there, she wasn’t much, a little, but she had enough for everyone, ”she told the aforementioned medium.

Pashi Pashi is a host, model, and comedic actress in Peru. Photo: Instagram

How is Pashi Pashi on social networks?

The new pull of “J.B. on ATVs” He has managed to win the affection of the public and this has been reflected in the increase in followers on his social networks. Now, Pashi Pashi has a community of more than 5,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she uses his popular nickname as her username.

Pashi Pashi and Manolo Rojas outing?

The ‘Queen of the Pichangas’ Pashi Pashi visited Andrés Hurtado’s set and was asked about her relationship with Manolo Rojas, having been caught with him on several occasions. However, the model said that they are just friends. “Very single, very single. I don’t have a boyfriend at all. Rather, I’m looking, help me find here on your channel, ”she replied with a laugh.