Deprived of the status of a lawyer, Elman Pashayev, who defended the interests of the artist Mikhail Efremov, wanted to deprive a colleague of Alexander Dobrovinsky, Anna Butyrina, of the status of a lawyer. He told about this to the TV channel “360”.

Pashayev complained that, according to Butyrina, he allegedly owed her five million rubles. In particular, the lawyer was outraged that the lawyer told about all this on television. The former defender of Efremov saw in Butyrina’s statements an insult on the basis of ethnicity and a violation of the Lawyer’s Code of Professional Ethics.

“She disgraces decent, honest lawyers. A lawyer cannot afford to speak like that, to insult, to behave in this way towards me, ”he concluded.

Earlier it became known that Pashayev was going to the State Duma elections in 2021. He stated that his decision was related to the desire to “protect people at a higher level.” In his opinion, in this the deputy’s work is similar to that of a lawyer.