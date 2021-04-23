Ex-lawyer of the convicted Mikhail Efremov, Elman Pashayev, said in court that he was ready to pay a fine for three accused of perjury in the actor’s case, if the court would impose a similar punishment on them.

“If the court sentenced them to a fine, I will take it upon myself, as I promised them to solve their problems,” he said in an interview with TASS Pashaev.

Also, according to him, he did not pay witnesses for their testimony, and never offered them money. He specified only that he had bought an air ticket for one of the witnesses, and could also give a small amount for personal expenses.

The lawyer is ready to confirm that he is telling the truth by going through a polygraph.

Pashayev also noted that, on his own initiative, he appeared in court in the case of perjury in the case of an accident involving an actor.

“They didn’t want to call me. My guilt has not been established, “- the lawyer quotes REN TV…

According to Pashayev, he decided to come to court because he attracted witnesses for the defense, against whom criminal proceedings were instituted under the article “Knowingly false testimony”.

On April 19, it was reported about the beginning of the consideration of a criminal case against a witness in the case of an accident with the participation of Efremov Tevan Badasyan. He is accused of giving deliberately false testimony. A similar charge was brought up in the case against the “eyewitnesses” of the accident, Andrei Gaev and Alexander Kobets, their cases are pending before other judges.

A fatal accident involving Efremov occurred on June 8 last year in the center of Moscow. Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by the artist drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Lada van. The driver of the domestic car, Sergei Zakharov, died in the hospital from his injuries the next morning.

On September 8, the court sentenced Efremov to eight years in a general regime colony. In addition, the actor was ordered to pay compensation to the widow, brother and sons of the deceased. Also, the court appointed Efremov a three-year ban on driving a car after his release. At the same time, the court decided not to deprive the actor of state awards.