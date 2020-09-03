Sending Mikhail Efremov to the colony will threaten his life. This opinion was expressed in court by the artist’s lawyer Elman Pashayev, reports TASS…

Earlier, at the debate in the Presnensky Court, the State Prosecution requested 11 years in a general regime colony, followed by a three-year restriction of freedom for actor Mikhail Efremov for participating in a fatal accident.

According to the lawyer, the corresponding term can be dangerous for his client because of his acting career. The defender recalled that Mikhail Efremov played various people on stage and in the cinema, in particular, investigators, police officers, pedophiles.

Pashayev also noted that the artist’s crime was unintentional, calling the death of the courier Zakharov “fate”.

“A man died? This is the fate of a person, ”he stressed.

In addition, the defense lawyer asked the court to take into account the presence of minor children dependent on Efremov when passing the sentence.

We will remind, during the court session on Thursday, Mikhail Efremov pleaded guilty. The actor issued a statement in which he announced that he had not slept for several nights and decided to confess.

Meanwhile, the expert explained that the admission of guilt by Efremov will not become a mitigating circumstance.