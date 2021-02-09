The ex-lawyer of the actor Mikhail Efremov Elman Pashayev said that he did not look for witnesses in his case of a fatal accident, as he was “sitting at home.”

According to Pashayev, he himself searched for them “using various methods.” The actor’s former lawyer also said that he was not trying to mislead the court.

“And none of these are false witnesses: I petitioned the court to include the billing data of their mobile phones,” the lawyer quotes TASS…

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs opened three criminal cases against witnesses who were interrogated at the request of Pashayev and gave deliberately false testimony in the Efremov case. Two of them claimed that it was not an actor who was driving, but an unknown young man.

However, the court concluded that the testimonies of the witnesses contradicted the collected evidence and were unreliable.

Mikhail Efremov, who is serving 7.5 years of imprisonment in a Belgorod colony, was transferred to Moscow last week to take part in investigative actions in the framework of the case of perjury in court. The artist is a witness in this criminal case.

Later, the media reported that during the interrogation, Efremov announced the involvement of Elman Pashayev in bribery of witnesses. The lawyer allegedly asked for money to pay for their “services.”