Deprived of the status of a lawyer, Elman Pashayev, who represented the interests of the actor Mikhail Efremov, said that he was looking for witnesses for the defense on his own. He revealed the details of their search in an interview with TASS…

According to him, the artist was not looking for witnesses in his case, as he was sitting at home. “I looked for them myself, using different methods. And none of these are false witnesses: I petitioned the court to include the billing data of their mobile phones. If I was trying to mislead the court, why would I need it? But another question is that the court refused me, ”Pashayev explained.

Related materials Very dark affairs The death of Tesak, the murder of Guli and the arrest of Safronov: the main events from the crime chronicle of 2020

The investigation will check the information on the possible bribery of witnesses who testified in defense of Efremov. According to the representative of the victims Alexander Dobrovinsky, much in the investigation of the case will be clear from the testimony of witnesses. “Who hired them, who gave instructions to say what they said in court. Their testimony will determine who the investigation will determine to be guilty of this whole story with perjury, ”the lawyer explained.

Earlier it became known that Pashayev took from Efremov one and a half million rubles for each false witness who was ready to say that at the time of the accident the actor was not driving an SUV. At the same time, the witnesses themselves, according to the artist, received only 300 thousand rubles each. The rest of the sum remained with the lawyer.

On November 20, 2020, the Ministry of Internal Affairs opened criminal cases under Article 307 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Deliberately false testimony”) against witnesses invited by Pashayev to court. Three people were under investigation, who said that at the time of the accident, the artist allegedly was not driving his car.

Efremov was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for a fatal road accident that occurred on June 8, 2020. He was driving an SUV in a state of alcoholic intoxication and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a car, the driver of which later died.