Lawyer Elman Pashayev himself imposed his companies on the artist Mikhail Efremov, promising the actor a light punishment for a deadly accident for a price of 11 million rubles, writes TASS citing the supply.

“It turned out that nobody supplied Pashayev, however he imposed himself, referring to mutual acquaintances,” mentioned a supply surrounded by Efremov.

In accordance with him, the lawyer obtained the price even earlier than the trial, promising for this quantity to attain a consequence that fits his shopper.

Earlier, sources reported that Pashayev promised Mikhail Efremov both a sentence that doesn’t present for imprisonment, or serving the sentence in a colony-settlement with the potential of being launched on parole.

Nevertheless, having obtained 8 years in a basic regime colony, Efremov was dissatisfied with the work of his lawyer and mentioned that he had set him up.