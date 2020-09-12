Lawyer Elman Pashayev, who defended actor Mikhail Efremov within the case of a deadly accident, mentioned on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel that his shopper couldn’t hearth him, experiences RIA News…

“Pashayev shouldn’t be subordinate to be fired,” the lawyer mentioned. He confused that it’s not possible to fireplace him, his companies can solely be refused. In response to Pashayev, his work with Efremov is sort of over, all that continues to be is to file an attraction. Already throughout its consideration in a better court docket, the actor will be capable to select one other lawyer for himself.

Pashayev added that he was glad along with his work within the Evremov case, however he was dissatisfied with the decision.

Earlier, Elman Pashayev, talking about fears in reference to the doable lack of the standing of a lawyer, famous that “standing shouldn’t be necessary in jurisprudence,” and lawyer standing shouldn’t be required for the conduct of civil, arbitration and worldwide instances.

On September 9, in a dialog with human rights defenders, actor Mikhail Efremov mentioned that Pashayev “set him up” for eight years in jail, and mentioned that this lawyer would on no account characterize his pursuits within the attraction.

An accident involving the artist’s automotive occurred on June 8. Yefremov’s SUV drove into the oncoming lane and collided with one other automotive, pushed by the driving force Sergey Zakharov. He died.