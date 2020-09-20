Former lawyer Elman Pashayev admitted to receiving a fee for the defense of actor Mikhail Efremov, who was sentenced to eight years in prison for the death of a person in an accident. He stated this to NTV.

Pashayev refused to name the amount of the fee, referring to the lawyer’s secret, which cannot be disclosed. He only indicated that there are many zeros in it, explaining that such a sum was formed due to the large amount of work.

Pashayev turned to Efremov and wished to take care of himself. “You have a wonderful family, a wonderful loving wife, you are worthy, you are honest, you are decent,” the former lawyer told a former client.

On September 10, Pashayev announced that he worked for the actor for free. On August 31, the lawyer of the injured party in the case of the fatal accident, Anna Butyrina, said that Efremov had paid Pashayev at least ten million rubles.

The accident involving Efremov’s car took place on June 8. The artist’s SUV drove into the oncoming lane and collided with another car, driven by the driver Sergei Zakharov. He died. On September 8, the court sentenced the actor to eight years in prison. In addition, he was deprived of his driver’s license for three years. The defense appealed against the verdict.

