Former lawyer Elman Pashayev explained the failure in the fatal accident case, for which the actor Mikhail Efremov received eight years in prison. He stated this to NTV.

According to him, for ten years of work with him, not a single client “has sat down for an accident,” even one committed in a drunken state. For this reason, friends advised Efremov to hire Pashayev for his protection. He believes that the actor’s fame and the resulting public outcry around the case played against the actor.

If Efremov were an ordinary citizen, he “received a suspended sentence and went home,” the former lawyer said.

Earlier on September 20, he admitted to receiving royalties from the actor. Pashayev refused to name the amount of the fee, referring to the lawyer’s secret, which cannot be disclosed. He only indicated that there are many zeros in it, explaining that such a sum was formed due to the large amount of work.

The accident involving Efremov’s car took place on June 8. The artist’s SUV drove into the oncoming lane and collided with another car, driven by Sergey Zakharov. He died. On September 8, the court sentenced the actor to eight years in prison. In addition, he was deprived of his driver’s license for three years. The defense appealed against the verdict.

Stories without censorship and bans – in the “Tape of the Bottom” in Telegram