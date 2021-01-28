The Paseo del Bajo, inaugurated in May 2019, separated long-distance trucks and buses from general traffic, which now has other lanes. But while the trench highway was 100 percent finished, the part reserved for cars has an unfinished part, which was delayed by the pandemic. It is the work of junction of avenida Brasil, where among other changes a roundabout will be made to speed up circulation. Today that whole area looks like an obstacle course.

Clarion made a tour of the Paseo del Bajo and found that, although much of the road that runs along the city is well maintained, there is a point where it cannot be traveled. Is entry from the south. There, motorists going north from Constitución, passing through Puerto Madero, come across broken asphalt, blocked streets and abandoned buildings.

The worst of the sections is the block in front of the Colonia Express, going through Brazil. There are pits in the asphalt and motorists must pass at a minimum speed. Due to this, the traffic accumulates and crossing that part becomes slow.

The entrance from the south is complicated, by an unfinished sector of Paseo del Bajo. Photo Maxi Failla

Once the path of wells and asphalt in poor condition has been overcome, inexplicably, the street is cut. Drivers heading towards Retiro are forced to turn right, cross the bridge, enter Puerto de Madero and make a U-turn on Calle Elvira Rawson in Dellepiane and return to retake Paseo del Bajo. There is no signage. And all that maneuvering also causes traffic jams at peak times.

The poor condition of the asphalt forces you to slow down to a minimum. Photo Maxi Failla

Before consulting Clarion, in the Secretariat of Transportation and Public Works of the City explained that a work in the sector they call “Nudo Brasil” has to be completed.

“In order to optimize vehicular circulation, a new road alternative was executed and defined in the sector called Brazil knot they detailed. It is fundamentally based on materializing the road pair of Alicia M. de Justo and Ingeniero Huergo avenues from its beginning at the height of Brasil avenue. For this, a large road roundabout will be generated between Brazil and Juan de Garay, and in addition, the position of the descent of the Buenos Aires-La Plata highway will be rectified, leading directly onto Av. Alicia M. de Justo and with a branch to Elvira Rawson de Dellepiane for its direct connection with the Costanera “.

The work of the Brazil Knot was delayed due to the pandemic. Photo Maxi Failla

From the City Government they say that the work in that sector began. But after the first months of 2020, the pandemic delayed the work. “Some resurfacing work has already been carried out on Ingeniero Huergo / Eduardo Madero avenues and in Pedro de Mendoza, before crossing the railroad tracks, and curbs and gutters are also being adapted. The crossing has traffic light equipment and generally there is no congestion. “, they indicated.

Due to the interruption of the work, unpaved sections and fences were thrown. Photo Maxi Failla

Regarding the section in the worst conditions, which is the income from Brazil, government sources explained to Clarion that actually The crossing that allows entering Puerto Madero from Avenida Brasil was canceled, that is to say that it is not possible to circulate under the Ricardo Balbín highway. To enter, you must take Ingeniero Huergo, Pedro de Mendoza, Gualeguay and turn again at Pedro de Mendoza. To leave Puerto Madero you have to take Juan de Garay avenue “.

Between August 2019 and the beginning of 2020, part of the work was advanced. Photo Maxi Failla

The report of the Buenos Aires Government shows that between August 2019 and the beginning of 2020 there were several traffic cuts in the area, while progressing with part of the work. “A substantial change was made in the configuration of the Nudo Brasil, which consisted of modifying the geometry of the descent of the Buenos Aires-La Plata highway towards Alicia Moreau De Justo and the reopening of Juan de Garay between Alicia Moreau De Justo and Engineer Huergo. In addition, Huergo between Cochabamba and Brazil became the sole circulation hand to the south. “

