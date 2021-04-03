It is not discussed. Tango softens even the hardest of emotions. And when what sounds is Libertango? What if the saxophone and oboe are being played right in front of the house where Astor Piazzolla lived, 100 years after his birth? It is not discussed. All the Entre Ríos avenue begins to have that what do I know.

.With a chinstrap, the symptom appears: goose bumps. And to continue shopping in a commercial artery of the City of Buenos Aires that now has the “soundtrack” of Piazzolla and all the live presentations of the street musicians.

They are artists who due to the pandemic had to emerge from the subway or lost their places in closed restaurants in other neighborhoods and heard the call of a mythical Buenos Aires avenue. There, merchants and neighbors support them to add culture to a circuit that seeks to establish itself as an open-air shopping center.

Is the Music Walk, Saturdays from 11am to 2pm. Entre Ríos avenue keeps more stories of Buenos Aires identity, such as its little coffee shops. But release music. In front of the locals.

Merchants seek to consolidate Entre Ríos Avenue as an open-air shopping center, with the added bonus of being able to go shopping and listen to good music. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“It is a project that the avenue is an open-air mall. A transforming project in the area. Of customer service campaigns, to serve in the best possible way. And this is one way. For 10 years we have been working in an area that is very cultural but lacked the connection between music and commerce, “he tells Clarion Andrea Carricaburu, president of the Entre Ríos Avenue Merchants and Neighbors Association.

Piazzolla lived in the building with a marble facade located at 505 Entre Ríos. Just opposite, at 510 avenue is Join Us, Andrea’s language school, who usually moves the desks in some of the classrooms so that it becomes the base of the musicians.

They are between 10 and 12 bands or soloists per day. “There are more and more,” says Andrea. In the week, surprisingly, baffles and caps may also appear. But everyone must be assigned a stage -which in this case is a block- in the Paseo, from Hipólito Yrigoyen to San Juan.

There are between 10 and 12 bands that play every Saturday on Entre Ríos Avenue, while people do their shopping. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“I have been a busker for 5 years. Always on the subway. But since the pandemic, that was no more, we went out on the streets. Luckily, we did better. But we need that more spaces are enabled like this, to be able to touch. That the Police do not take us out “, says Martín Barone to Clarion. He plays the guitar and this time he will go from tango to swing.

He is not the only artist who pointed out the same problem to this newspaper. And that the musicians are from different cooperatives or associations -one is Ambulant Culture Workers- or they arrive simply recommended by colleagues.

One of the promoters of the Paseo de la Música is Alan Bonafine (32). He was the one who played the sax in the first paragraph and softened the whole note. “May the art of Piazzolla illuminate the entire avenue”she yelled just before putting her lips on the mouthpiece. “We put the flame that calls,” he says, and puts the $ 20 bill that serves as a charm on the cap. “If we put one of $ 100, it does not call much,” he assures.

Alan Bonafine and Javier Lewin play Libertango at the door of the building where Piazzolla lived, on Avenida Entre Ríos 505. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

After his interpretation of Piazzolla, Alan joined “La Banda del Pelado”, which, thanks to rock, achieved that, with social distancing, half avenue stops.

It was the women who were encouraged to dance, while the men recorded and uploaded the videos to Facebook. Some would “park” the shopping cart and begin with a shy hip movement. Later, they ended up disheveled by the second issue. It was a “Dancing” sub 50, street and with protocol.

Each soloist or duo play an hour in his assigned block and in the one in front, so that the show is equitable in all the premises. Javier Lewin -who played Libertango with the oboe- this Saturday was assigned the block of “al 300”. I used to play Jazz in Boedo. “I am in several neighborhoods, but I will definitely return to this avenue,” he tells Clarion.

“We want improve the area and the spaces that our clients and ourselves pass through. Because 70% of the merchants here live in the area. We are merchants and, at the same time, clients. Bringing leisure and culture to a very culturally rich neighborhood is to revalue the commercial circuit “, adds Andrea.

Andrea Carricaburu says that most of the merchants on Entre Ríos Avenue live in the area. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

In a pandemic, Entre Ríos avenue – which does not have a specialty but is strong in clothing and food – survived the restrictions and does not show available rentals today. Yes there was reconversion of premises.

In fact, a few months ago Andrea made the decision to convert a neighbor’s haberdashery that was about to close, and now it is also a pastry shop. It’s called STRASS and you can take a wool and a muffin at the same time. You can also sit outside, on a cute little table, to listen to the new “soundtrack” of the avenue.

