Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine: it is planned to convict in absentia the acting head of the LPR Pasechnik

In Ukraine, they plan to convict in absentia the acting head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik. This was announced by the Office of the Prosecutor General of the country in Telegram-channel.

It is specified that he was charged with deliberate actions in order to change the borders of the territory and the state border of Ukraine. In addition, Pasechnik was accused of participating “in organizing and holding an illegal referendum.” According to a statement from the agency, prosecutors sent the indictment to the court.

Earlier, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine filed charges in absentia under part 7 of Article 111-1 (“Collaboration activities”) of the Criminal Code of the country to the head of the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). According to investigators, the judge previously held the post of head of one of the departments of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Donetsk region, but in April 2023 he agreed to a position in the court of the DPR.