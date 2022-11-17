The head of the LPR Pasechnik spoke about the unsuccessful attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break into the Russian region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) daily try to break deep into the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), but all attempts are unsuccessful, said the head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik. His words convey RIA News.

Pasechnik also noted that attempts to break through the front line are going in all directions. “We regularly repulse enemy attacks. At the same time, I would like to note that the enemy is suffering huge losses in these offensives, ”said the head of the new Russian region.